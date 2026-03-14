Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Shares Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $12,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,221,058.34. The trade was a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. This trade represents a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $531.00.

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Synopsys Trading Down 1.5%

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $412.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.07, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $464.57. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.74 and a 12-month high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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