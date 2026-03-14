Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 80,951 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 151.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Macquarie Infrastructure reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.17.

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Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.

The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.

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