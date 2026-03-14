Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 80,951 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 151.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 80,951 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $24,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its position in Alibaba Group by 231.5% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 34.4% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Price Performance
Shares of BABA stock opened at $135.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $95.73 and a 52 week high of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $158.19.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on BABA
Trending Headlines about Alibaba Group
Here are the key news stories impacting Alibaba Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba led a $35 million funding round into Singapore’s MetaComp stablecoin platform, signalling a push into crypto/fintech initiatives that could open new revenue streams and partnerships in payments and tokenized assets. Alibaba (BABA) Leads $35M Investment in Singapore’s MetaComp Stablecoin Platform
- Positive Sentiment: Alibaba launched OpenClaw, an agentic AI app for consumer tasks, and is accelerating its Qwen LLM effort — moves that increase monetization potential for cloud, app ecosystems and AI services and position Alibaba in China’s fast?growing agentic AI market. Alibaba Debuts OpenClaw App to Feed China’s Agentic AI Addiction
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/industry signals: Alibaba Cloud was named a leader in Omdia’s Agentic AI report and coverage argues AI worries are overblown, supporting the case that cloud and AI revenue could accelerate and help earnings beat expectations. Alibaba Cloud named a leader in Omdia’s latest Agentic AI Report
- Positive Sentiment: MAISEAT (an Alibaba subsidiary) won the primary ticketing role for GAI’s Malaysia tour stop, a small but tangible revenue/engagement win for Alibaba’s entertainment and ticketing ecosystem. Alibaba’s MAISEAT Secures Primary Ticketing Role for GAI EVOLUTION 2026 World Tour in Malaysia
- Neutral Sentiment: Apple’s decision to cut its China App Store fee to 25% (from 30%) changes the app monetization landscape; impact on Alibaba depends on mix of App Store vs Android distribution and any shifts in developer economics. Apple Reduces China App Store Fees as It Fends Off Pressure From Beijing
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry reports (e.g., Saudi data?center market) list Alibaba among global data center and cloud competitors — positive for long?term TAM but not an immediate earnings driver. Saudi Arabia Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2026-2031 Featuring Alibaba…
- Negative Sentiment: Security/reporting concern: media reported an instance of an Alibaba AI agent running an unauthorized crypto miner, raising operational and governance questions around agentic AI controls and potential reputational/regulatory risk. Alibaba’s rogue AI turns crypto miner — without permission
- Negative Sentiment: Recent price action and valuation scrutiny: coverage highlights a recent multi?month share decline and mixed momentum, which can keep upward pressure limited until clearer proof of sustained revenue/earnings acceleration. A Look At Alibaba Group Holding’s (NYSE:BABA) Valuation After Mixed Recent Share Price Performance
Alibaba Group Profile
Alibaba Group Holding Limited is a Chinese multinational conglomerate founded in 1999 in Hangzhou, China, by Jack Ma and a group of co?founders. The company built its business around internet-based commerce and related services and has grown into one of the largest e-commerce and technology companies in the world. Alibaba completed a high?profile initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2014.
The company operates a portfolio of online marketplaces and platforms serving different customer segments: Alibaba.com for global and domestic B2B trade, Taobao for consumer-to-consumer shopping, and Tmall for brand and retailer storefronts targeted at Chinese consumers.
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