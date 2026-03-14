Integral Health Asset Management LLC Buys 350,000 Shares of Biohaven Ltd. $BHVN

Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Biohaven worth $9,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Biohaven by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,802,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,548,000 after purchasing an additional 762,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Biohaven by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,292,000 after purchasing an additional 612,209 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,139,000 after purchasing an additional 462,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Biohaven by 19.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,495,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after buying an additional 239,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Biohaven Stock Performance

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $31.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Leerink Partners reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Biohaven in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Read Our Latest Report on BHVN

About Biohaven

(Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company’s most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

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