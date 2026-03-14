Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) Stock Price

Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wealthfront in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wealthfront from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Wealthfront in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Wealthfront from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Wealthfront to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wealthfront presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on WLTH
Wealthfront Price Performance
Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $96.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.95 million.
Institutional Trading of Wealthfront
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLTH. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Wealthfront during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Wealthfront during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,243,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wealthfront in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $326,000.
Trending Headlines about Wealthfront
Here are the key news stories impacting Wealthfront this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record platform growth and revenue — Wealthfront reported record revenue and hit roughly $94.1 billion in platform assets, supporting long?term growth thesis. Wealthfront Hits Record $94.1 Billion in Platform Assets
- Positive Sentiment: Share repurchase announced — Management unveiled a buyback plan alongside the results, which can support the share price and signal confidence from the company. Wealthfront Announces Record Results and Share Repurchase Plan
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat — Revenue exceeded consensus (company reported ~$96.1M vs. ~$92M estimate), showing top?line traction despite other headwinds. Wealthfront Reports Latest Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call: growth vs. fee pressure — Management reiterated growth initiatives but acknowledged fee pressure and margin impacts; read the Q4 transcript for details on guidance and strategy. Wealthfront Q4 2026 Earnings Transcript
- Negative Sentiment: Large one?time charges and cash outflows pressured results — Q4 included about $135M in IPO?related charges and management reported roughly $360M of cash?management outflows, which worried investors about near?term profitability and AUM stability. Wealthfront Stock Slides 6% Despite Revenue Beat on Cash Outflow Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts cut targets and trimmed forecasts — Multiple firms lowered price targets and forecasts after the print (JPMorgan, Goldman, Wells Fargo, Keefe et al.), increasing sell?side pressure. These Analysts Cut Their Forecasts On Wealthfront After Q4 Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: Class?action / securities investigations launched — Two law firms have announced probes into Wealthfront, which can add legal risk and prolong negative sentiment. Faruqi & Faruqi Investigation BFA Law Investigation
Wealthfront Company Profile
Wealthfront (NASDAQ:WLTH) is a technology-driven wealth management firm that provides automated investment services to individual investors. Operating as a robo-advisor, the company uses algorithms and software to construct and manage diversified portfolios largely composed of low-cost exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Its platform is geared toward long-term, goal-based investing with an emphasis on passive strategies, automated rebalancing and straightforward user experience delivered through web and mobile applications.
The company’s product suite includes automated portfolio management, tax-loss harvesting and goal-planning tools that help clients set and track financial objectives.
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