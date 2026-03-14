Short Interest in ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR) Rises By 117.2%

ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped (NYSEARCA:UBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 10,504 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the February 12th total of 4,837 shares. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 7,375 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped Stock Performance
ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $40.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11.
About ProShares Ultra MSCI Brazil Capped
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