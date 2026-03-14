Short Interest in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Increases By 118.4%

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 22,362 shares, a growth of 118.4% from the February 12th total of 10,241 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,917 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOCL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Global X Social Media ETF by 161,517.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 265,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264,889 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 46,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,618,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Social Media ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter.

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Global X Social Media ETF Trading Down 0.1%

SOCL opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.73. Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $37.50 and a 12-month high of $63.93.

Global X Social Media ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Social Media ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 46.0%.

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The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

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