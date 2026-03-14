VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT) Short Interest Up 123.2% in February

VanEck Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:IBOT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 38,009 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the February 12th total of 17,026 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 36,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 36,575 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of VanEck Robotics ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Robotics ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,983,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

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VanEck Robotics ETF Stock Performance

VanEck Robotics ETF stock opened at $54.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Robotics ETF has a one year low of $33.42 and a one year high of $61.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.11.

VanEck Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Robotics ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

(Get Free Report)

The Vaneck Robotics ETF (IBOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Robotics index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide exposure to companies involved in early adoption of commercial and industrial robotics, globally. Stocks are selected based on the amount of revenue tied to the theme IBOT was launched on Apr 5, 2023 and is managed by VanEck.

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