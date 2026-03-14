KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of KANZHUN in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KANZHUN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

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KANZHUN Trading Up 0.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KANZHUN

BZ stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.65. KANZHUN has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,984,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in KANZHUN by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 19,291,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,347 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in KANZHUN by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,779 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in KANZHUN by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,059,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,262,000 after buying an additional 3,326,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in KANZHUN by 299.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,399,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,491,000 after buying an additional 3,298,187 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KANZHUN

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Ltd. (NASDAQ: BZ) operates a leading AI-driven online recruitment platform under the brand name Boss Zhipin. The platform leverages algorithmic job matching and instant in-app messaging to connect job seekers and employers, streamlining the hiring process and reducing time-to-fill. By combining machine-learning recommendations with direct recruiter interactions, Kanzhun aims to create a more efficient, personalized recruitment experience compared with traditional job boards.

Beyond its core peer-to-peer marketplace, Kanzhun provides a suite of premium services for corporate clients, including employer branding packages, targeted marketing campaigns and SaaS-based human capital management tools.

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