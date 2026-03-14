Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.4483.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

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Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $117.35 on Friday. Target has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 3.54%.Target’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Key Target News

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGT. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Target by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Target by 39.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 38,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 69,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,033,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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