Hauser Brothers GmbH Has $10.15 Million Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. $UNFI

Hauser Brothers GmbH trimmed its position in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,600 shares during the quarter. United Natural Foods accounts for 8.2% of Hauser Brothers GmbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hauser Brothers GmbH owned 0.44% of United Natural Foods worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 38,504 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.1% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,120,000 after acquiring an additional 122,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In related news, insider Louis Anthony Martin sold 9,439 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $327,250.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,382.78. The trade was a 10.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 4,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $140,953.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,369 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,166.52. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:UNFI traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $40.83. The stock had a trading volume of 91,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,445. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $43.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.63 and a beta of 1.00.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. United Natural Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.300-2.700 EPS. Analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc (NYSE: UNFI) is a leading distributor of natural, organic and specialty foods in North America. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest food distributors serving retail, foodservice and e-commerce customers.

UNFI’s core business centers on the procurement, warehousing and distribution of a broad portfolio of products, including fresh produce, groceries, frozen foods, dairy, bakery items, beverages, supplements and household essentials.

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