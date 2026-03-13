Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) CFO Rebecca Clary Sells 762 Shares

Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) CFO Rebecca Clary sold 762 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $43,670.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,318,656.74. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Rebecca Clary also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Rebecca Clary sold 351 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $19,438.38.
- On Monday, December 29th, Rebecca Clary sold 1,260 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $77,389.20.
- On Monday, December 22nd, Rebecca Clary sold 420 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $26,464.20.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,829 shares of Globalstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $273,514.56.
- On Wednesday, December 17th, Rebecca Clary sold 4,829 shares of Globalstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $273,514.56.
Globalstar Stock Performance
Globalstar stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.74. 260,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $17.24 and a one year high of $74.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -390.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on GSAT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a report on Monday, December 29th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Globalstar in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globalstar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.
Read Our Latest Research Report on GSAT
Globalstar Company Profile
Globalstar, Inc is a leading provider of mobile satellite voice and data communications services. Through a network of low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites, the company delivers reliable satellite connectivity to users in remote or underserved regions where terrestrial networks are unavailable or unreliable. Its product portfolio includes satellite phones, two-way satellite data modems and Internet of Things (IoT) devices designed for tracking, monitoring and emergency notification.
Founded in 1991 as a joint venture between Loral and Qualcomm, Globalstar launched its first fleet of 48 satellites between 1998 and 2000.
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