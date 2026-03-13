Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMDW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,369 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the February 12th total of 573 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,580 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Revolution Medicines Trading Up 3.1%

RVMDW stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,572. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

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Revolution Medicines Company Profile

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Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMDW) is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on discovering and developing small-molecule therapies that target the RAS signaling pathway. The company’s scientific approach centers on designing molecules that selectively inhibit mutant RAS proteins and key regulators of RAS-driven cancers, with the goal of addressing tumor types that have historically been resistant to targeted therapies.

Revolution Medicines has advanced multiple pipeline candidates into clinical trials, including RMC-4630, a selective SHP2 inhibitor, and RMC-6236, an oral pan-RAS inhibitor designed to block signaling from multiple RAS mutants.

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