Insider Selling: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:BCIC) Director Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Get Free Report) Director Dean Kehler sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $81,360.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 127,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,360.64. This trade represents a 6.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of BCIC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.43. 211,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,378. Portman Ridge Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $16.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Portman Ridge Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is currently 329.82%.

More Portman Ridge Finance News

Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage and comparisons from financial sites discuss BCIC alongside small-cap peers; these are informational and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Analyzing SouthPeak Interactive & Portman Ridge Finance

Recent coverage and comparisons from financial sites discuss BCIC alongside small-cap peers; these are informational and unlikely to move fundamentals by themselves. Neutral Sentiment: Additional head-to-head and financial-contrast pieces provide background for retail/institutional readers but contain no new material corporate disclosures. SouthPeak vs Portman Ridge Financial Contrast

Additional head-to-head and financial-contrast pieces provide background for retail/institutional readers but contain no new material corporate disclosures. Neutral Sentiment: Another comparative article reiterates the same analyst/peer context rather than fresh catalysts. Head-To-Head Survey: SouthPeak vs Portman Ridge

Another comparative article reiterates the same analyst/peer context rather than fresh catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous zero values and NaN changes (days-to-cover reported as 0.0). This appears to be a data/reporting artifact and gives no clear signal on short pressure.

Short-interest reports in the feed show anomalous zero values and NaN changes (days-to-cover reported as 0.0). This appears to be a data/reporting artifact and gives no clear signal on short pressure. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director Dean C. Kehler sold multiple blocks of BCIC shares on March 11–12 (totaling about 26,554 shares for roughly $237k across reported transactions). Large insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market; filings are available via the SEC. SEC Ownership Filing

Insider selling: Director Dean C. Kehler sold multiple blocks of BCIC shares on March 11–12 (totaling about 26,554 shares for roughly $237k across reported transactions). Large insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market; filings are available via the SEC. Negative Sentiment: Zacks downgraded BCIC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” which may influence retail and ETF flows that track sentiment/ratings. Zacks.com

Zacks downgraded BCIC from “Hold” to “Strong Sell,” which may influence retail and ETF flows that track sentiment/ratings. Negative Sentiment: Reported analyst coverage (Keefe, Bruyette & Woods) has reduced expectations for BCIC’s stock price, adding to downward pressure from ratings and insider activity.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Portman Ridge Finance

Here are the key news stories impacting Portman Ridge Finance this week:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance stock. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance Corp (NASDAQ:BCIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut Portman Ridge Finance from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BCIC

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm’s business. It primarily invests in healthcare, cargo transport, manufacturing, industrial & environmental services, logistics & distribution, media & telecommunications, real estate, education, automotive, agriculture, aerospace/defense, packaging, electronics, finance, non-durable consumer, consumer products, business services, utilities, insurance, and food and beverage sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.