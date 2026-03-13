Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) EVP Paul Darren Grasby Sells 7,500 Shares

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AMD stock traded down $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,312,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,909,328. The company has a market cap of $315.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $267.08.

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Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 125.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 13,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 361.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 9,230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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