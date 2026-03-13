Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) SVP Deneen Donnley Sells 1,922 Shares

Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) SVP Deneen Donnley sold 1,922 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.5%

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.85. 1,762,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,242,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.79. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $115.37.

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Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 18th. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ED. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $108.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 31,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Vericrest Private Wealth purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Rubicon Advisors GP purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 138,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

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Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

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