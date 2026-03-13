Promising Robotics Stocks To Watch Today – March 10th

Teradyne, Nauticus Robotics, Ouster, PROCEPT BioRobotics, and Serve Robotics are the five Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of public companies whose core businesses involve designing, manufacturing, or supplying robots and enabling technologies—such as industrial and collaborative robots, embedded sensors and actuators, automation systems, and the software/AI that controls them. Investors use these stocks to gain exposure to the automation and AI-driven productivity themes across industries, though the group ranges from large industrial firms to small specialized suppliers and can be relatively volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

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Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Nauticus Robotics (KITT)

Nauticus Robotics, Inc. develops ocean robots, cloud software, and services to the ocean industry. The company offers Aquanaut, an autonomous underwater vehicle with sensor suite, which provides capability to observe and inspect subsea assets or other subsea features; Olympic Arm, an all-electric manipulator designed for a variety of intervention tasks on work class remotely operated vehicles; and ToolKITT, a software platform, which consists of interrelated products for ocean sensing, manipulation, autonomous behaviors, survey, search and recovery, and manual intervention.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KITT

Ouster (OUST)

Ouster, Inc. provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OUST

PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRCT

Serve Robotics (SERV)

Serve Robotics Inc. designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc. in July 2023.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SERV

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