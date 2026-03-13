Short Interest in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expands By 55.5%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,979 shares, an increase of 55.5% from the February 12th total of 5,775 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 23,930 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sol-Gel Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

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Sol-Gel Technologies Stock Down 2.7%

Insider Activity

Shares of Sol-Gel Technologies stock traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $83.04. 36,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,020. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.40. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The company has a market cap of $231.68 million, a PE ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Sol-Gel Technologies news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.98 per share, with a total value of $64,432.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 449,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,182,267.12. This represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 75,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,206,907 in the last ninety days. 66.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sol-Gel Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies stock. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Sol-Gel Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 26.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile

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Sol-Gel Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SLGL) is a U.S.-based advanced materials company specializing in the development and commercialization of nanostructured materials using proprietary sol-gel processes. Leveraging expertise in materials chemistry and thin-film deposition, the company focuses on the production of metal oxide powders, sols, coatings and functional inks designed to enhance performance in a variety of industrial and commercial applications.

The company’s product portfolio includes corrosion- and abrasion-resistant coatings, dielectric and conductive films, catalyst supports and specialty fillers.

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