Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Radio One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Radio One had a negative net margin of 32.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Radio One’s conference call:

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Company completed a major capital-structure transaction, repurchasing 2028 notes at a discount, issuing new 2030/2031 notes, upsizing the ABL and reducing outstanding long-term debt to about $359M , which extends maturities and improves financial flexibility.

, which extends maturities and improves financial flexibility. Consolidated results weakened — Q4 net revenue fell ~ 16.5% YoY, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $15.6M (down 41.8%), and net loss widened to $54.4M , reflecting material top-line and profitability pressure.

YoY, consolidated adjusted EBITDA was (down 41.8%), and net loss widened to , reflecting material top-line and profitability pressure. The cable television business was especially challenged, with affiliate/ad revenue declines, Nielsen subscribers for TV One dropping from 34.1M to 30.2M, and a $53.1M impairment recorded at the cable reporting unit.

impairment recorded at the cable reporting unit. Excluding one-time debt-refinancing and event costs, operating expenses were down roughly 17% , driven by lower commissions, TACs, headcount and other variable costs across radio, digital and cable.

, driven by lower commissions, TACs, headcount and other variable costs across radio, digital and cable. Management is maintaining prior 2026 EBITDA guidance of $70M but is pausing any update after a slower-than-expected Q1 start (radio pacings down ~5%) and will reassess following Q1 political ad timing.

Radio One Trading Down 2.7%

UONE traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,763. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Radio One has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radio One

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Radio One stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Radio One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,098 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 1.74% of Radio One worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Radio One in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Radio One

About Radio One

(Get Free Report)

Urban One, Inc, formerly known as Radio One, Inc, is a media company primarily serving African-American and urban audiences across the United States. The company’s core business activities center on radio broadcasting, operating a portfolio of urban-format radio stations that deliver music, news, and community-focused programming. Urban One’s radio network spans key metropolitan markets including Washington, DC, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Minneapolis, among others.

In addition to its terrestrial radio operations, Urban One has expanded into digital media to engage listeners online.

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