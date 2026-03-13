SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 40,670 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the February 12th total of 24,475 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,289 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

SPAR Group Price Performance

NASDAQ SGRP traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,944. SPAR Group has a twelve month low of $0.73 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $18.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SPAR Group

In other news, CFO Steven Michael Hennen bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $42,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,900. This represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc is a U.S.-based provider of retail merchandising and business services to consumer packaged goods companies. Through its nationwide network of local merchandisers, the company delivers in-store product stocking, planogram compliance, retail audits and promotional installations. SPAR Group’s field teams work directly in grocery, pharmacy, big?box and convenience channels to ensure optimal product placement and availability at the point of sale.

Beyond traditional merchandising, SPAR Group offers retail data collection and analytics to help clients monitor shelf conditions, pricing accuracy and inventory levels across multiple retail outlets.

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