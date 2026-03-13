Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Stock Price

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $117.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTAN. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $108.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $131.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.63.

Get ServiceTitan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTAN

ServiceTitan Price Performance

NASDAQ TTAN traded down $4.85 on Friday, reaching $70.80. 3,283,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,557,587. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.80. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.35 and a beta of -0.72. ServiceTitan has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $253.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.47 million. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceTitan news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $176,693.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 89,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,826.30. This represents a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $1,648,960.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100.62. The trade was a 99.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 85,180 shares of company stock worth $8,620,383 in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceTitan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceTitan by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,869,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,549,000 after purchasing an additional 439,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 118.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,893,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,798,000 after buying an additional 1,569,136 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,494,000 after buying an additional 508,848 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ServiceTitan by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,617,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,248,000 after buying an additional 519,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceTitan by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,552,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after buying an additional 264,926 shares during the period.

Trending Headlines about ServiceTitan

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed healthy top-line momentum — revenue grew ~21% YoY and the company reported an EPS beat. That confirmed demand and revenue execution. MarketBeat Q4 Summary

Q4 results beat revenue and EPS estimates and showed healthy top-line momentum — revenue grew ~21% YoY and the company reported an EPS beat. That confirmed demand and revenue execution. Positive Sentiment: Improving cash generation: operating cash flow rose materially year-over-year, helping the balance sheet and runway despite ongoing losses. QuiverQuant cash flow detail

Improving cash generation: operating cash flow rose materially year-over-year, helping the balance sheet and runway despite ongoing losses. Positive Sentiment: Company named a new Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI-first product efforts — a signal of investment in product/AI road map that could support long-term growth. Press release

Company named a new Chief Technology & Product Officer to lead AI-first product efforts — a signal of investment in product/AI road map that could support long-term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue guidance for FY2027 and Q1 was issued roughly in line with expectations (Q1 revenue ~ $255–257M; FY revenue centered near $1.1B) — revenue target is not a surprise, but management’s cadence on profitability/earnings visibility appears cautious. Company press release / slide deck

Revenue guidance for FY2027 and Q1 was issued roughly in line with expectations (Q1 revenue ~ $255–257M; FY revenue centered near $1.1B) — revenue target is not a surprise, but management’s cadence on profitability/earnings visibility appears cautious. Neutral Sentiment: Full earnings call transcript and highlights published across outlets for deeper read — investors can review commentary on margins, churn, and sales efficiency. Yahoo Finance call highlights

Full earnings call transcript and highlights published across outlets for deeper read — investors can review commentary on margins, churn, and sales efficiency. Negative Sentiment: Heavy analyst price-target revisions the same day—multiple firms trimmed targets (Canaccord, Truist, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Needham, BMO, BTIG among others). Those cuts, even where ratings stayed Buy/Overweight, create near-term selling pressure by lowering the perceived upside. Benzinga roundup of analyst moves

Heavy analyst price-target revisions the same day—multiple firms trimmed targets (Canaccord, Truist, Wells Fargo, Morgan Stanley, Needham, BMO, BTIG among others). Those cuts, even where ratings stayed Buy/Overweight, create near-term selling pressure by lowering the perceived upside. Negative Sentiment: Mixed profitability metrics: despite revenue/GM improvement, the company remains unprofitable on an operating/net basis and guidance on EPS was unclear or cautious — this fuels concern about when the stock will sustainably deliver GAAP profits. Seeking Alpha analysis

Mixed profitability metrics: despite revenue/GM improvement, the company remains unprofitable on an operating/net basis and guidance on EPS was unclear or cautious — this fuels concern about when the stock will sustainably deliver GAAP profits. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling highlighted in third?party data — large insider dispositions can weigh on sentiment even if not indicative of company health. QuiverQuant insider summary

ServiceTitan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceTitan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceTitan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.