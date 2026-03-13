Polymesh (POLYX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $21.23 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Polymesh has a market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polymesh has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.0407 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymesh alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh was first traded on October 28th, 2021. Polymesh’s total supply is 1,255,523,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymesh’s official website is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official message board is polymesh.network/discord.

Polymesh Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymesh (POLYX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Polymesh has a current supply of 1,254,866,477.809945 with 1,030,640,771.904145 in circulation. The last known price of Polymesh is 0.04019716 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $1,198,440.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polymesh.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymesh should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.