PotCoin (POT) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $488.24 thousand and $21.19 thousand worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000136 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00012629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.51 or 0.00077307 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 420,000,000 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is medium.com/@officialpotcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

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