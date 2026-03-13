Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (KIN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. Kin has a total market cap of $2.18 million and $64.85 thousand worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.
Kin Token Profile
KIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 2,757,861,681,637 tokens. The official message board for Kin is kin.org/news. The official website for Kin is www.kin.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kin is https://reddit.com/r/kin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Kin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
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