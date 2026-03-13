ONUS (ONUS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.73 Million

ONUS (ONUS) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One ONUS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000527 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ONUS has a total market cap of $26.73 million and $586.86 thousand worth of ONUS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ONUS has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,553.50 or 1.01036446 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ONUS Profile

ONUS’s genesis date was October 28th, 2021. ONUS’s total supply is 83,418,612 coins and its circulating supply is 70,655,498 coins. ONUS’s official Twitter account is @onuschain. ONUS’s official message board is goonus.io/en/newsroom. The official website for ONUS is onuschain.io.

Buying and Selling ONUS

According to CryptoCompare, “ONUS (ONUS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. ONUS has a current supply of 83,418,611.94832644 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ONUS is 0.3603578 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $390,670.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onuschain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONUS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONUS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONUS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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