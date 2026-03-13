Qtum Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $97.35 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,129.35 or 0.02965282 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00013772 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00005681 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,982,409 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. Telegram, Facebook, YouTube, Weibo, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

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