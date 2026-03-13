Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,666 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.12% of Thor Industries worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Thor Industries by 174.8% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 540 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

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Thor Industries Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of THO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $82.23. 33,308 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,090. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $63.15 and a one year high of $122.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Thor Industries Announces Dividend

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.02%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.60%.

Insider Activity

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total transaction of $524,474.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 104,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,877.56. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $229,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 139,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,266,750. The trade was a 1.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital set a $133.00 price objective on Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.10.

View Our Latest Report on THO

Thor Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

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