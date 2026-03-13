Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.93 Million Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2,567.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $164,338,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,554,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,321,000 after acquiring an additional 744,547 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in MongoDB by 162.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,097,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,505,000 after acquiring an additional 678,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 503.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 716,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,474,000 after acquiring an additional 597,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

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MongoDB Stock Up 2.4%

MongoDB stock traded up $6.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.02. The stock had a trading volume of 342,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,786. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.78 and a fifty-two week high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of -302.96 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $695.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citizens Jmp lifted their price target on MongoDB from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on MongoDB from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $475.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.18.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.85, for a total value of $660,617.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 25,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,249.15. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total transaction of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,824.50. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock worth $8,981,630 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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