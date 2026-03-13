James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Issues Earnings Results

James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 20.20 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. James Fisher and Sons had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 10.95%.

Here are the key takeaways from James Fisher and Sons’ conference call:

Get James Fisher and Sons alerts:

James Fisher called 2025 a turning point, delivering 4% like?for?like revenue growth , underlying operating margin of 7.6% , operating profit of £28.6m (up ~56%), ROCE of 8.6% , and net debt reduced to £54m (covenant leverage 1.3x).

, underlying operating margin of , operating profit of (up ~56%), ROCE of , and net debt reduced to (covenant leverage 1.3x). The Defense division has a strengthened order book of £317m (plus ~£50m under frameworks) after material wins, but revenue conversion is phased (1–3 years) and its margin (6.2%) currently lags the group target.

(plus ~£50m under frameworks) after material wins, but revenue conversion is phased (1–3 years) and its margin (6.2%) currently lags the group target. Energy delivered a solid year—revenue ~ £141m and operating profit up ~23% with decommissioning returned to profit—though some offshore wind aftermarket areas (cable/blade repairs) remain below hurdle rates.

and operating profit up ~23% with decommissioning returned to profit—though some offshore wind aftermarket areas (cable/blade repairs) remain below hurdle rates. Maritime Transport showed stronger utilization (Tankships revenue +7.5%, ~80% fleet on long?term contract), FenderCare recovered in H2, and group initiatives delivered £4.6m of supply?chain savings alongside planned fleet modernization (four new tankers 2026–27).

of supply?chain savings alongside planned fleet modernization (four new tankers 2026–27). Management added £25m of RCF headroom (total facilities £117.5m), reduced finance costs, committed ~£25m capex and increased R&D, and reiterated medium?term targets of 10% UOP margin and 15% ROCE (potentially 1–2 years), while flagging the Middle East conflict as a short?term uncertainty.

James Fisher and Sons Price Performance

Shares of FSJ opened at GBX 514.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 440.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 396.70. The stock has a market cap of £259.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.77. James Fisher and Sons has a 12-month low of GBX 285 and a 12-month high of GBX 534.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 price objective on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 572.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSJ

James Fisher and Sons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

James Fisher and Sons plc is a leading provider of unique marine solutions in Energy, Defence and Maritime Transport. The Group pioneers safe, innovative solutions that solve complex customer challenges for industries and governments around the world.

For more information visit www.james-fisher.com

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for James Fisher and Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Fisher and Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.