Sei Investments Co. Buys 991,586 Shares of Carnival Corporation $CCL

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,400,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991,586 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $156,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,764,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,693,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,523,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,132,000 after buying an additional 1,531,495 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,109,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,929,000 after buying an additional 291,864 shares during the period. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 31,912,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,576,000 after buying an additional 2,783,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,617,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,398,000 after buying an additional 1,906,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Carnival from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carnival from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Carnival from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $23.89 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $34.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 10.37%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Carnival has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.170-0.170 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carnival’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company’s core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

