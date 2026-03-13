Vestcor Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 99.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JBL. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 51.1% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.91, for a total value of $3,703,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,830,171.06. This trade represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,800. This trade represents a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 161,529 shares of company stock valued at $37,901,485 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.92. The stock had a trading volume of 123,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.09. Jabil, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.66 and a 12-month high of $281.37.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 75.96%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.550-11.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.670 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Jabil in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Jabil

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc (NYSE: JBL) is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil’s expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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