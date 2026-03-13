Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOLT. Zacks Research cut shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

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Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.8%

BOLT stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. 3,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,231. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.57. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.27) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bolt Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. T3 Companies LLC bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on developing novel targeted therapies that engage both innate and adaptive immune responses against cancer. The company’s proprietary Biologics-Driven Checkpoint (BDC) platform combines tumor-targeting antibodies with innate immune agonists to activate antigen-presenting cells within the tumor microenvironment, thereby promoting robust T-cell mediated tumor cell killing. Its lead candidate, BDC-1001, couples a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody with a Toll-like receptor 7/8 agonist and is currently in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive solid tumors.

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