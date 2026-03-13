Swiss National Bank Sells 30,300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. $COO

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 30,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.29% of Cooper Companies worth $39,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cooper Companies from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. William Blair raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $71.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107,308. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.97. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.07. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 9.67%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In related news, insider Holly R. Sheffield acquired 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,153,449. This trade represents a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.50 per share, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,602.50. The trade was a 34.62% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

(Free Report)

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

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