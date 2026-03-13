Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL Stake Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Carlisle Companies worth $41,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 69.6% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Schwar sold 6,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.36, for a total value of $2,524,610.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,254.40. This represents a 41.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 36,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.38, for a total transaction of $14,989,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 113,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,810,324.44. This represents a 24.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 68,289 shares of company stock worth $28,125,467 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.33. 82,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,405. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $293.43 and a 1 year high of $435.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.18.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 41.58% and a net margin of 14.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.47 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $399.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSL

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Inc is a diversified global manufacturer serving a broad array of markets with engineered products, systems and solutions. The company’s operations span several core business segments, including construction materials, fluid technologies, interconnect technologies, brake and friction systems, and engineered products. Carlisle is known for its expertise in developing high-performance building envelope solutions, precision-engineered hoses and fluid-handling components, lightweight interconnect systems for aerospace and defense, and heavy-duty brake and friction products.

Within its construction materials segment, Carlisle offers single-ply roofing membranes, polyiso insulation, and waterproofing systems designed for commercial and industrial buildings.

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