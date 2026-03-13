US Foods Holding Corp. $USFD Stock Position Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of US Foods worth $34,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in US Foods by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 148,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 68,567 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the second quarter worth $526,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $337,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on US Foods from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on US Foods from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Insider Transactions at US Foods

In other news, insider James David Works, Jr. sold 65,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.52, for a total value of $6,344,935.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 88,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,510,747.52. This represents a 42.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of USFD stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.70. The stock had a trading volume of 490,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,418. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $102.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 1.71%.US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. US Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.696-4.935 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods (NYSE: USFD) is a leading foodservice distributor in the United States that supplies a wide range of products and services to professional food operators. The company provides fresh, frozen and dry food items as well as non-food restaurant supplies and kitchen equipment. Its customer base includes independent restaurants, multi-unit chains, healthcare and senior living facilities, hospitality businesses, government and educational institutions, and other foodservice operators.

Beyond commodity and branded food products, US Foods offers value-added solutions designed to help customers run their businesses.

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