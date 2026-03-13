Swiss National Bank Sells 21,800 Shares of Entegris, Inc. $ENTG

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Entegris worth $40,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Entegris by 21.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,325,000 after purchasing an additional 540,755 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Entegris by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 182,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after purchasing an additional 27,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,619,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 217,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,923,363.47. This represents a 18.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $207,754.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,026,844.15. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,074 shares of company stock worth $29,640,758. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Performance

ENTG stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $109.00. The company had a trading volume of 307,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,766. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $142.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.13.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Entegris had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 7.37%.The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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