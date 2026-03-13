Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. $LYB

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 40,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $36,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 375.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 595,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 148,673 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $280,000,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the second quarter worth $2,192,000. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 384,548 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $26,199,255.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,270,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,107,643.34. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. 3,105,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,567,842. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.64. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $41.58 and a 12-month high of $75.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.44). LyondellBasell Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 2.46%.The firm had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -118.45%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE: LYB) is a global chemical company headquartered in Houston, Texas, that specializes in the production of polyolefins and advanced polymers. Through its extensive portfolio, the company supplies raw materials for a wide range of end markets, including packaging, automotive, construction, electronics and consumer goods. By combining proprietary process technologies with expertise in catalysts, LyondellBasell aims to deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance and sustainability.

The company’s integrated operations encompass the manufacture of olefins and polyolefins, advanced polymer products, chemical intermediates and refining activities.

Further Reading

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