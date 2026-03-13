Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $37,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,195,306,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,175,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,370,000 after purchasing an additional 554,236 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,676,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,011,000 after purchasing an additional 528,575 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 34.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,601,000 after purchasing an additional 515,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 114.8% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,020,000 after buying an additional 404,938 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. The company had a trading volume of 257,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,002. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.78. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $101.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.33.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $1,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. The trade was a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Further Reading

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