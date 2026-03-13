Swiss National Bank Sells 10,200 Shares of IDEX Corporation $IEX

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of IDEX worth $35,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEX during the second quarter worth about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in IDEX by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.22.

IDEX Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $186.83. The company had a trading volume of 95,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,309. IDEX Corporation has a 1-year low of $153.36 and a 1-year high of $217.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.92 and its 200-day moving average is $179.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $899.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.00 million. IDEX had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. IDEX has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.780 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in the design, production and distribution of highly engineered fluidics systems, measurement technologies and safety solutions. The company’s core offerings include positive-displacement pumps, flow meters, valves, sampling systems and analytical instruments that serve a wide range of end markets such as water treatment, chemical processing, energy, food and beverage, and life sciences. Through its focus on precision engineering and proprietary material science, IDEX delivers products designed for reliability in demanding applications.

Operations at IDEX are organized into three principal segments.

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