WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance $ARI

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 349.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,864 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8,029.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 36,535 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 8.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 537,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 162,993 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 11.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 594,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 42,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,072 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $529,051.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 229,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,333,843.44. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of ARI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.32. 183,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,075. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 96.78, a current ratio of 96.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.25. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.20.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 46.66%.The company had revenue of $73.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.97 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.7%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARI shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.75 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARI

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc (NYSE: ARI) is a real estate finance company structured as a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt and preferred equity investments. As an externally managed vehicle, ARI leverages the expertise and resources of an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, a leading global alternative investment manager.

ARI’s investment strategy is centered on providing first mortgage loans, mezzanine debt financing, bridge loans and preferred equity across a broad range of property types, including office, retail, industrial and multifamily assets.

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