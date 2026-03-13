Johnson Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12,273.0% in the second quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,981,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,039,000 after buying an additional 7,917,178 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,491,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,634,000 after acquiring an additional 178,904 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,955,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,659,000 after buying an additional 138,262 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,787,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,656,000 after buying an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,683,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,743,000 after buying an additional 314,494 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $148.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.97. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $112.05 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.