Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,138,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 248,299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $244,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 0.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 8,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Freedom Capital cut shares of Prologis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.20.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $131.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.02. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $143.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.44. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 37.86%.The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 113.80%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

