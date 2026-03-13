HC Wainwright Forecasts Higher Earnings for Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) – HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Broadwind Energy in a report issued on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Broadwind Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Broadwind Energy Stock Up 0.9%

BWEN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $51.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.45. Broadwind Energy has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $4.15.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.18 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.32%.

Institutional Trading of Broadwind Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Broadwind Energy by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 24,652 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: BWEN) is an engineering and manufacturing company focused on the design, production and service of heavy industrial equipment for energy infrastructure and related markets. The company’s offerings include custom-engineered gearboxes, couplings, hydrodynamic drives and utility-scale wind turbine towers. In addition to new equipment, Broadwind Energy provides aftermarket repair, refurbishment and testing services to support the long-term operation of energy and industrial assets.

The company operates through two principal segments.

