Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for BJ Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.78 EPS.
BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 5.8%
Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $98.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BJ’s Wholesale Club News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting BJ’s Wholesale Club this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised key forward estimates — notably Q4 2028 EPS to $1.16 (from $1.04) and lifted FY2028 to $4.78, signaling stronger longer?term profit expectations. Zacks Research Estimate Revisions
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks increased several quarterly forecasts (Q3 2028 to $1.32; Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 also nudged up), supporting a narrative of improving unit economics and margin recovery. Zacks Quarterly Upside
- Positive Sentiment: Operations: BJ’s is doubling down on its Berkeley Jensen private?label brand after surging private?label sales — a margin?friendly growth lever that investors favor. BJ’s Wholesale Club doubles down on Berkeley Jensen as private label sales surge
- Neutral Sentiment: Promotions: Limited?time member incentives (50¢/gal gas discount through Mar. 16) should boost short?term traffic but have modest margin impact. BJ’s members can get 50¢ off every gallon of gas
- Neutral Sentiment: Membership marketing: a temporary $20 one?year membership promotion could lift acquisition and renewal rates but is a short?term revenue tradeoff. You Can Get a One-Year BJ’s Membership for Just $20 Right Now
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest: coverage of the company’s Q4 earnings call (analyst Q&A highlights) keeps visibility on guidance and management commentary but is informational rather than catalytic. The 5 Most Interesting Analyst Questions From BJ’s’s Q4 Earnings Call
- Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed some near?term estimates — Q1 2028 cut to $1.08 (from $1.19), Q2 2028 to $1.22 (from $1.25), and reduced FY2027 to $4.50 (from $4.57) — which highlights some near?term margin and traffic uncertainty. Zacks Research Near?term Cuts
About BJ’s Wholesale Club
BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.
Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BJ’s Wholesale Club
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- Elon Musk already made me a “wealthy man”
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.