Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for BJ Earnings

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. The consensus estimate for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s Q3 2027 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2028 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2028 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 2.70%.BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Melius Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $98.90 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $121.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day moving average is $94.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ’s features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ’s Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

