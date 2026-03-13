VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH Holdings Raised by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 3,365.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $58,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 168.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $388.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $359.42. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $170.11 and a 52 week high of $427.94. The company has a market cap of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.1047 per share. This represents a yield of 31.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

