Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $24.01 Million Position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 532,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,008,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $38,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 352.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 1,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE BMY opened at $58.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 73.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Bristol Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late?stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune?mediated conditions.

