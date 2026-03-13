WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 235.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.44.

Burlington Stores Stock Up 1.5%

BURL stock traded up $4.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $297.50. 168,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,508. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.