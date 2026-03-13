El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Increased to Buy at Benchmark

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LOCO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on El Pollo Loco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 15th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on El Pollo Loco in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered El Pollo Loco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

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El Pollo Loco Trading Up 15.8%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

LOCO stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 664,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,747. El Pollo Loco has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.28 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOCO. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth $945,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

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