WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.06 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. $RHI

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,680 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in Robert Half by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 46,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Robert Half by 1.6% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Robert Half by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 5.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Robert Half by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robert Half from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Robert Half from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Robert Half from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Robert Half from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,714. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.36. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $55.24.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.1%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.44%.

About Robert Half

(Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc, founded in 1948 by Robert Half, is a global professional staffing and consulting firm headquartered in Menlo Park, California. As a pioneer in specialized staffing, the company has built a reputation for matching skilled professionals with leading organizations across a range of industries. Robert Half’s shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RHI, reflecting its position as one of the longest?standing and best?known firms in the staffing sector.

The company offers a comprehensive suite of services, including temporary staffing, permanent placement, and consulting solutions.

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