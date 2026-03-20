REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY) Trading Down 8.6% After Insider Selling

Shares of REalloys Inc (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) were down 8.6% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.9550. Approximately 409,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 665,747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.18.

Specifically, insider Gust Kepler sold 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $799,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 414,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,270.02. This represents a 13.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ALOY shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of REalloys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of REalloys in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

REalloys Stock Down 9.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78. The stock has a market cap of $732.89 million, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.45.

REalloys (NASDAQ:ALOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. REalloys had a negative net margin of 182.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.75%. The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of REalloys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REalloys during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in shares of REalloys in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of REalloys in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in REalloys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in REalloys during the 4th quarter valued at $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

REalloys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REalloys Inc operates as a rare earth metals and permanent magnet company in North America. The company produces rare earth metals, such as neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, terbium, samarium, gadolinium, yttrium, and scandium; and magnets, such as NdFeB Magnets, SmFe12 Magnets, and MnBi Magnets. The company was founded in 2024 and is headquartered in Euclid, Ohio.

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