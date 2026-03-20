Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $8.74, but opened at $8.1450. Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 74,719 shares traded.

DLAKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa AG will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

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Deutsche Lufthansa AG is a leading global aviation company headquartered in Cologne, Germany, and is recognized as one of the world’s largest airline groups. Founded in its modern form in 1953, the company traces its heritage back to the original Deutsche Luft Hansa established in 1926. Lufthansa operates passenger and cargo services under its flagship brand, as well as through numerous subsidiaries including Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and the low-cost carrier Eurowings.

The group’s passenger network spans Europe, the Americas, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, with primary hubs at Frankfurt Airport and Munich Airport.

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